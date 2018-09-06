Home Indiana Evansville USI Housing Could Increase if Budget is Approved September 6th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

University of Southern Indiana students will pay a bit more to live on campus next year. Friday, the Board of Trustees approved a 2019 to 2020 budget plan.

Part of that plan included approving a three percent increase for the cost of housing and dining to begin next year. They also discussed funding for several on-campus projects and requested additional funding for others.

USI for Fiance and Registration Steve Bridges says, “It’s a balance between the needs of continuing to operate a facility that people would be interested in, whether it’s our food service or our housing. Those are the two we dealt with today. And as I mentioned in my presentation, our food service is ranked very highly in terms of customer satisfaction. So we try to reinvest the money that we get back into the program, so it’s beneficial to students.”

While the board has agreed on the budget proposal the Indiana Commission of Higher Education still needs to approve the changes.

USI officials will present their budget at the commission’s meeting next Thursday.

Comments

comments