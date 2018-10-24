USI Hosts Cyber Security Conference

The Southwest Indiana Cyber Conference shared with businesses the importance of preventing cyber attacks through knowledge and community resources.

This includes detecting cyber vulnerability, being insured from a cybersecurity breach, and how to prepare for cyber threats.

While larger companies have more opportunities to hire cyber specialists to prevent this danger professionals are learning that smaller businesses are suffering.

Health Informatics Associate Professor Gabriela Mustata Wylson says, “Our students, and the community, small businesses are not prepared for cyber attacks and they are not even aware of the threats that they are being subject to when you touch a computer or touch a cell phone, or you transmit data or you click on a link in an email.”

A 2017 survey showed almost half of all daily cyber attacks affect small businesses.

60 percent of those businesses closed in six months due to the financial burden.

