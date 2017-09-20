USI Hosts CareerLINK Job Fair

The University of Southern Indiana hosts a CareerLINK job fair. It gave students a chance to find potential career and networking opportunities.

Employers come to the fair specifically to recruit USI students. There’s also a space set aside for one-on-one interviews.

Organizers say CareerLINK is a great way for upper and underclassmen to get into a professional state of mind.

USI Director of Career Services Phillip Parker said, “They come here to USI. They get a great education. And the next step we want them to make sure, then go out and use that degree with employers all around the area.”

USI hosts the job fair every September, but if you missed it there’s another one in February.

Comments

comments