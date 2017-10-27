USI Hosts Annual TEDxEvansville Event

TEDxEvansville hosted its annual thought-provoking event at USI. Breaking the mold and bringing new creative ideas to the forefront. This year’s theme was ‘grow’ and 11 local speakers were on hand.

Each speaker presented a talk for at least 18 minutes. The goal of TEDx is conveying new ideas locally and making the Evansville community stronger.

Zac Parsons said, “It allows us to kind of locally source and bring up the best people and best ideas, and speakers that we have in our community. It’s an opportunity to celebrate excellence, celebrate innovation and celebrate exciting things that people have worked on before and want to share with the world.”

Volunteers put together everything and local organizations sponsored the talk.

