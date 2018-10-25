Home Indiana Evansville USI Hosts 5th Annual Health Informatics Tri-State Summit Conference October 25th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville

Health care professionals and University of Southern Indiana students are learning how to take health care delivery to the next level.

The 5th annual Health Informatics Tri-State Summit Conference presents effects ways to use health informatics strategies to improve patient outcomes.

During the conference, students were able to showcase health care research projects they designed throughout the year.

The theme this year is “Digital Health: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly.”

This includes sessions on electronic health records, changes in patient health care, and navigation of social media as a health care professional.

Along with learning recent developments, Associate Professor Gabriela Wilson hopes this conference opens doors for students.

