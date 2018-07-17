Home Indiana Evansville USI Holds Mental Health Summit for Struggling Veterans July 17th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The Department of Veterans Affairs held a mental health summit on the University of Southern Indiana’s campus today.

This was done as a way to help veterans in the Tri-State who may be struggling with recourses to help.

Recently, more effort has been made to help support the mental health of our veterans. Data has shown that summits, such as the one held today, are working.

Dale Horaz, a spokesperson for the Suicide Prevention Program, say 20 veterans die by suicide every day. He explains that the number has been decreasing steadily, but there is still a lot of work to be done to eliminate suicides.



USI’s Veteran, Military and Family Resource Center have a guide to several community groups that offer support to veterans.

That guide can be seen by clicking here.

Comments

comments