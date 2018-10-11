Home Indiana Evansville USI Holds 6th Annual Flowers On The Lake Program October 11th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Evansville, Indiana

For 6 years now, USI faculty and staff have come together each October to remember those who died in domestic abuse related situations.

October is domestic abuse awareness month, and during this past year 27 individuals died due to domestic abuse. During the flowers on the lake program, a bell was rung once for each of those victims.

The flowers symbolize two things. As the dozens of people tossed the petals were tossed onto USI’s reflection lake, the petals floated above water showing their resilience. As well, the petals are also a beautiful reminder of those lost.

Albion Fellows Bacon Center is involved in the flowers program. They are offer services for abuse, like domestic abuse. If you or anyone you know is struggling with domestic abuse call Albion’s 24 hour domestic abuse line 1-812-422-5622.

Comments

comments