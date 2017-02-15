USI To Hold International Food Expo

A day of dancing, music, and food from more than 20 countries. The University of Southern Indiana’s International Food Expo is this Friday. In addition to tasty dishes from around the world, entertainment will include African dances, drumming and other musical performances as well as a fashion show of traditional and cultural attire.

The event is Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Carter Hall. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

For more information, visitUSI’s International Food Expo.

