USI Heads To Bellarmine For A Four-Game Conference Set

Non-conference play has not been perfect for the Screaming Eagles, but a 7-9 start to the season can be washed away with a good showing in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

USI travels to Louisville for two straight double-headers against Bellarmine University, but the story of the season thus far is freshman relief pitcher Tyler Hagedorn.

“Confidence,” head coach Tracy Archuleta said. “Tyler has a lot of confidence with each pitch he throws and is a competitor. Every time he has pitched he went out, gave his best stuff and found ways to get outs.”

As for Hagedorn himself, he is just trying to stick to the fundamentals.

“(I’m) just keeping the ball in the zone, letting my defense do the work for me and really working hard in the offseason,” Hagedorn said. “I know my role on the team is to come in the jam innings and not allow a run to score. I’m used to it now and I am relaxed at it.”

The first doubleheader starts tomorrow at noon, while games three and four are slated for 11 a.m. Saturday.

