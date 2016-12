In his 18 years as the USI head women’s basketball coach, Rick Stein has posted a (299-199) record heading into Friday’s game hosting Ohio Dominican University.

Coming off a near .500 record season last year, Stein and the Eagles are soaring to a (10-1) record on the year so far.

Friday’s tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Physical Activities Center.



