USI Handles No. 24 KWC in SCB Hall of Fame Classic 88-75

The Southern Indiana men’s basketball team bounced back with a vengeance after losing to Augustana University Friday night.

No. 24 Kentucky Wesleyan was not able to come back from a 47-28 halftime deficit as the Screaming Eagles won 88-75.

Freshmen Mateo Rivera and Emmanuel Little combined for 33 points as the latter also posted a double-double with 10 rebounds.

Next up for USI is a road exhibition game against Eastern Illinois Monday.

Kentucky Wesleyan plays in the G-MAC/GLIAC Classic next weekend, with games against Lake Superior and Wayne State.

