USI Handles No. 24 KWC in SCB Hall of Fame Classic 88-75
The Southern Indiana men’s basketball team bounced back with a vengeance after losing to Augustana University Friday night.
No. 24 Kentucky Wesleyan was not able to come back from a 47-28 halftime deficit as the Screaming Eagles won 88-75.
Freshmen Mateo Rivera and Emmanuel Little combined for 33 points as the latter also posted a double-double with 10 rebounds.
Next up for USI is a road exhibition game against Eastern Illinois Monday.
Kentucky Wesleyan plays in the G-MAC/GLIAC Classic next weekend, with games against Lake Superior and Wayne State.