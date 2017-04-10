44News | Evansville, IN

USI Gets 4-Game Sweep vs. UW-Parkside

April 10th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana, Sports

Three of the four games in the series were not close, but a walk-off win in the first game Sunday afternoon helped the Screaming Eagles break out the brooms against the UW-Parkside Rangers.

A bases-loaded walk decide game three of the series, while USI wrapped up the weekend with a 13-4 win in the final contest.

The sweep pays dividends in the Great Lakes Valley Conference, as the Eagles are now tied for first place in the East Division with Illinois-Springfield.

Next up for the 16-14 USI squad is a non-conference road game Tuesday against the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

 

