USI Fraternity Suspended after Hazing Allegations

A fraternity at the University of Southern Indiana is suspended following hazing allegations. The USI Chapter of Phi Delta Theta is suspended after it was reported for hazing.

There’s no word on exactly what happened at the fraternity, only that it posed a threat to the university community according to USI officials.

The national headquarters of Phi Delta Theta condemns hazing, and is also conducting an investigation into this matter.

During the suspension, the fraternity will not be allowed to participate in any campus activities.

A dean at USI says most of the issues his office deals with relate to underage drinking, but he did not say if the issue reported at Phi Delta Theta involved that.

The university will decide how to proceed with any possible disciplinary action once the investigation is complete.

Ben Luttrull, USI’s Media Relations Specialist, made a statement about the allegations. He said, “The University is currently investigating the Indiana Lambda chapter of Phi Delta Theta for alleged violations of The University of Southern Indiana’s Student Rights and Responsibilities: Code of Student Behavior; specifically, violations related to alcohol and hazing. Given the severity of the allegations and to ensure members’ safety and wellbeing, Phi Delta Theta has been placed on temporary student organization suspension until the end of the investigation and pending any subsequent disciplinary action. The University is also working with officials at the fraternity’s national headquarters.”

