USI Fraternity Placed on Interim Suspension

A University of Southern Indiana fraternity is placed on interim suspension after alcohol and hazing violations.

The University is currently investigating the Indiana Lambda chapter of the Phi Delta Theta for allegedly violating USI’s Student Rights and Responsibilities Code of Student Behavior, specifically violations to alcohol and hazing.

The University says given the severity of the allegations and to ensure safety, Phi Delta Theta is placed on temporary student organization suspensions until the end of the investigation and pending any disciplinary action.

The University is working with officials at the fraternity’s national headquarters.

Comments

comments