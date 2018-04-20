Home Indiana Evansville USI Fraternity Kick Off Weekend With Teeter Totter Fundraiser April 20th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A University of Southern Indiana fraternity kicks off its annual fundraiser. Lambda Chi Alpha started the Teeter Totter Philanthropy event Friday.

Members of the fraternity along with co-sponsors Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority collected money on the street while riding teeter totters for 48 hours. The event helps raise money for the Special Olympics.

Philanthropy Chairman for Lambda Chi Alpha Derek Welp says, “Teeter Totter has been going on for so many years now I don’t even remember when it started. I do know that this green one you see behind me has been around for at least a few years now maybe a little bit more, so that should tell you we’ve been doing this sort of event for many years now.”

Their goal is to raise $7,000. The event started at seven Friday morning at USI’s campus before moving to Boot Barn on Green River Road at noon.

The event will continue into Saturday.

