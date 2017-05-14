44News | Evansville, IN

USI Fans Continue to Boost Team

May 14th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana, Sports, USI

The Screaming Eagles are headed to Super Regionals for the first time in program history and the fans came out in full-force for the Midwest Region 2 Tournament.

There is one round left before the College Softball D-II World Series and USI will get to play in front of the home crowd once again, hosting Wayne State to decide who goes to Salem, Va.

Having family and friends on hand, as opposed to traveling to an unfamiliar town and stadium, does wonders for the team’s morale and energy.

 

