USI Falls in First Round of NCAA Tournament to Findlay

University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball feels its season ended too soon.

The 16th-ranked and third-seeded USI bowed out of the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional after sixth-seeded University of Findlay hit a bucket with six seconds left to win, 70-69, Saturday afternoon in Louisville.

“We really weren’t able to match the physicality of the game,” USI head coach Rodney Watson said. “But once we did late in the second half, the game really turned and can’t be more proud of this team.”

The Eagles shot 21.9 percent, hitting 7-32, in the first half, which the team credited as its pitfall. In addition, USI had an opportunity to draw a foul after Findlay hit a layup with six seconds to go in the game, but didn’t execute the way Watson drew it out.

“We should have straight-lined it once we got it back, because they couldn’t foul us,” said sophomore guard and Reitz grad, Alex Stein. “But, it doesn’t really come down to that. I mean in the first half we were offensively really bad”

USI ends its season with a (25-5) overall record. Senior BoBo Drummond finished with a career-high 31 points.

“I definitely don’t regret it. I left everything out on the court today,” Drummond said. “It’s just unfortunate that I can’t put the jersey back on, play with it one more time.”

