Evansville, Indiana October 26th, 2017

The game of the week for USI Baseball has been the fall world series, which is annual scrimmage that brings the best out of the Screaming Eagles.

Two sponsors pick a fantasy team of USI players, and they play each other five times in October.

For the sponsors, it’s a friendly competition. For the Eagles, it’s another game taken seriously.



