USI Faces Familiar Opponent in First Round of NCAA Championship

USI Softball will make its first NCAA Division II Softball Championship appearance in program history Thursday, when the Eagles will face familiar opponent Minnesota State University-Mankato.

The game will play at 3 p.m. CT in Salem, Virginia. The Eagles suffered a 2-1 setback to the Mavericks at The Spring Games in Florida two months ago.

The No. 9 Screaming Eagles (46-12) enter the tournament as the No. 7 seed, while the Mavericks (59-7) are the No. 2 seed in the eight-team field.

