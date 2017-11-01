USI Commemorates The Day of The Dead

The University of Southern Indiana commemorated the Day of the Dead at the Liberal Arts Center Wednesday evening. The event included a presentation and speech on the history of the Catrina Skull, a symbol of the celebration known around the world.

The Day of the Dead is a Mexican holiday focusing on family gatherings and remembrances of friends and family members who have died.

Organizers of Wednesday night’s event say the holiday is also a way to help support the departed’s spiritual journey. There are several variations of the Day of the Dead celebrations throughout the world.

In Spain, for example, there are festivals, parades and family gathers at cemeteries.

