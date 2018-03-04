USI Comeback Falls Short Against Missouri Western State

The Southern Indiana baseball team tied its game against Missouri Western State at 3-3 in the bottom of the ninth inning, but ended up losing 6-4 in extra innings.

A bunt single with two outs by Jacob Fleming kept the Screaming Eagles alive after Buddy Johnson scored to send it to the 10th inning.

However, three runs in the 11th for the Griffons were too much for USI to overcome.

The Screagles committed seven errors on the day, including one in the 11th inning to bring the sixth run across for MW State.

Next up are two road games at the University of West Florida.

First pitch Tuesday is at 5 p.m.

