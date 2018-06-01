Home Indiana Evansville USI Chamber Choir Takes First Place in Ireland June 1st, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The Chamber Choir at the University of Southern Indiana received first place in the Mayo International Choral Festival Premiere Competition in Ireland.

Choir Director Daniel Craig competed in the festival’s Sacred Music and Four-Part Choirs competition, where they placed runner up and won First Place in the Four-Part Competition. This win qualified them to compete in the premier competition where they would go on to win first place overall, beating out 38 other choirs.

This would mark the second time USI Chamber Choir has won the premier competition in this festival and only the second time they have compete at this level.

USI Chamber Choir competed in the festival in 2016, and also partook in the Universitas Cantat festival in Poznan, Poland in 2017.

