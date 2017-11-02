Home Indiana Evansville USI Chamber Choir Hosting 48th Annual Madrigal Feaste November 2nd, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The University of Southern Indiana Chamber Choir will be presenting the 48th annual Madrigal Feaste. The event will be from Thursday, November 30th through Sunday, December 3rd and will be held in Carter Hall located in University Center West on the USI Campus.

First performed back in 1969, the Madrigal Feaste is festive dinner and concert set in Renaissance Ireland. The USI Chamber Choir will perform a selection of Irish traditional folk songs and carols.

Attendees will witness the reenactment of a royal feast Tickets are $28 for USI students and seniors (60+) and $34 for adults.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 12:30 p.m. for the Sunday matinee.

To purchase tickets, visit Madigral Feaste.

