USI Breezes Past Midway 96-63

Southern Indiana men’s basketball hit the ground running after a two week break with a 96-63 win over Midway University Sunday.

Alex Stein led the way for the Screaming Eagles with 23 points, while Kobe Caldwell (17), Josh Price (15) and Mateo Rivera (11) all scored in double figures.

Screaming Eagles head coach Rodney Watson served his one-game suspension after being ejected in the final seconds against Bellarmine Dec. 1.

Next up for USI is a road game Tuesday against Northern Michigan.

