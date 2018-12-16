44News | Evansville, IN

USI Breezes Past Midway 96-63

USI Breezes Past Midway 96-63

December 16th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana, Sports, USI Sports

Facebook Twitter

Southern Indiana men’s basketball hit the ground running after a two week break with a 96-63 win over Midway University Sunday.

Alex Stein led the way for the Screaming Eagles with 23 points, while Kobe Caldwell (17), Josh Price (15) and Mateo Rivera (11) all scored in double figures.

Screaming Eagles head coach Rodney Watson served his one-game suspension after being ejected in the final seconds against Bellarmine Dec. 1.

Next up for USI is a road game Tuesday against Northern Michigan.

Nick Ruffolo

Sports Anchor/Reporter for 44News.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.