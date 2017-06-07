USI Board of Trustees Votes to Increase Tuition

Tuition is on the rise at the University of Southern Indiana.

After a public forum, the USI Board of Trustees voted to increase tuition starting next school year.

It’s an increase of $355 for the next school year and then $369 the year after.

Throughout the meeting USI president Linda Bennett reminded people that USI will remain as one of the most cost effective ways to get an education in the Hoosier State.

The Broad of Trustees voted unanimously for the tuition hike.

Officials say this increase in tuition will allow the institution to hire more faculty and provided a minimal pay raise to employees.

