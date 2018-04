Home Indiana Evansville USI Board Of Trustees To Choose New President This Week April 17th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The University of Southern Indiana is expected to choose a new president this week. USI’s Board of Trustees will meet on April 19th to decide who will replace current president Linda Bennett.

Last August, Bennett announced her retirement after serving as university president for nine years. Her last day is June 30th.

