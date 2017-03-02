Home Indiana Evansville USI Board of Trustees Approves Doctor of Education Program March 2nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

An Evansville college has approved a new program. The University of Southern Indiana Board of Trustees has approved a Doctor of Education program. This program will be offered through the Pott College of Science, Engineering, and Education. The program will have to be approved by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.

The degree would be a minimum of 60 credit hours for students with a master’s degree in education. Additional master’s level coursework in education will be required for students with a master’s degree in another field. USI will offer the courses with a mixture of online and face-to-face coursework.

This new program seeks to help fill administrator vacancies by preparing more qualified leaders and enabling those leaders, across the state, to do more in their positions.

The USI Board of Trustees also approved an honorary Doctor of Laws degree to Linda White, president and CEO of Deaconess Health System. Her degree will be presented at the Spring 2017 Commencement Graduate Ceremony Friday, April 28th.

