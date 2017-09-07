Home Indiana Evansville USI Board of Trustees Approves Beginning Phase II of PAC Renovation September 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The University of Southern Indiana Board of Trustees has approved to proceed with Phase II of the Physical Activities Center expansion and renovation project.

Phase II of the project will include renovation of the current PAC facility, including collaborative learning spaces, instructional space for high-demand academic programs, and new and renovated spaces for faculty and staff.

Additional renovations and expansions will be made on the existing PAC facility, adding a competitive-level swimming pool and dive well.

Phase II is fully funded by the Indiana General Assembly. It is expected to take between 18 and 21 months to complete. Construction of Phase II will not start until Spring 2019.

PHASE I is scheduled to be completed by Fall of 2018.

The total cost of the two-phase project is around $66 million, and $41 million of that will be fully funded in the 2017-2019 biennial budget.

Comments

comments