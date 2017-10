USI Men’s Basketball records its first win of the season with a 108-66 victory over Manchester at the Physical Activities Center.

Reitz grad Alex Stein led the Eagles with 26 points.

USI will compete in the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic at the Ford Center this weekend. The Eagles play Augustana Friday, and Kentucky Wesleyan Saturday. Tip off for both games is set for 6 p.m.



