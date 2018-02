The USI Men squeak by with a 61-59 win over Cedarville at the Physical Activities Center Thursday. The Eagles are now 13-0 at home. Reitz grad Alex Stein led the team with 20 points, and is now sixth on USI’s all-time scoring list.

The USI Women rank 16th nationwide in this week’s Division II Coaches poll. The Eagles also remain undefeated at home with a 75-50 win over Cedarville at the PAC. Kaydie Grooms led the team with 20 points.



JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments