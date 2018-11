USI Men’s Basketball senior Alex Stein says the team’s exhibition loss to Indiana University will help the Eagles set up for success this season.

USI fell 96-62 at Assembly Hall. Reitz grad and USI senior guard Nate Hansen led the Eagles with 13 points, dropping 11 in the second half.

USI will face Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. Catch highlights of the game on-air and online.



