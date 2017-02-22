44News | Evansville, IN

USI Basketball prepares for highly anticipated road games at Bellarmine

USI Basketball prepares for highly anticipated road games at Bellarmine

February 22nd, 2017 Evansville, Indiana, Sports

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

USI Basketball players Kaydie Grooms and Alex Stein speak with Sports Director JoJo Gentry about the highly anticipated road games at Bellarmine Thursday in Louisville.

The No. 10 men will face No. 4 Bellarmine at 7 p.m. CT. Despite the outcome, the men will have a No. 3 seed in the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament in Evansville in a few weeks.

The No. 23 women will face No. 20 Bellarmine at 5 p.m. CT. A win for the Eagles and a loss for Drury would give the Eagles a No. 1 seed for the GLVC Tournament in Evansville.

JoJo Gentry

JoJo Gentry

JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.”

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.