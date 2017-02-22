Home Indiana Evansville USI Basketball prepares for highly anticipated road games at Bellarmine February 22nd, 2017 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports Pinterest

USI Basketball players Kaydie Grooms and Alex Stein speak with Sports Director JoJo Gentry about the highly anticipated road games at Bellarmine Thursday in Louisville.

The No. 10 men will face No. 4 Bellarmine at 7 p.m. CT. Despite the outcome, the men will have a No. 3 seed in the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament in Evansville in a few weeks.

The No. 23 women will face No. 20 Bellarmine at 5 p.m. CT. A win for the Eagles and a loss for Drury would give the Eagles a No. 1 seed for the GLVC Tournament in Evansville.



JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments