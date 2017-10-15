USI Basketball Holds First Practice

The Screaming Eagles men and women each held their first practice of the NCAA DII basketball season.

USI men’s basketball looks to improve on an early exit from both the Great Lakes Valley Conference tournament and the NCAA DII tournament.

Meanwhile, the Screagles women return three senior starters from their 24-5 campaign last year.

Despite the success in the regular season, USI lost in the first round of the GLVC tourney and failed to qualify for the Big Dance.

The Screaming Eagles open 2017-18 on Nov. 5 with an exhibition game against Kentucky, while the men have their exhibition opener Oct. 30 against Manchester University.

