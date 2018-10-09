USI Basketball Brings Winning Attitude to 2018 Media Day
The Southern Indiana men’s and women’s basketball teams have seen their fair share of success.
USI women’s basketball finished the 2017-18 season 26-5, including a trip to the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional.
The year before, the men’s team made a trip to the NCAA tournament as well.
However, the winning atmosphere for USI athletics extends beyond the basketball program.
Screaming Eagles softball is a defending NCAA champion, while the men’s and women’s soccer teams are both in the hunt for a GLVC title.
Several other teams have seen success as well as the entire athletic department promotes a winning culture.