USI Basketball Brings Winning Attitude to 2018 Media Day

The Southern Indiana men’s and women’s basketball teams have seen their fair share of success.

USI women’s basketball finished the 2017-18 season 26-5, including a trip to the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional.

The year before, the men’s team made a trip to the NCAA tournament as well.

However, the winning atmosphere for USI athletics extends beyond the basketball program.

Screaming Eagles softball is a defending NCAA champion, while the men’s and women’s soccer teams are both in the hunt for a GLVC title.

Several other teams have seen success as well as the entire athletic department promotes a winning culture.

