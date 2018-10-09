44News | Evansville, IN

USI Basketball Brings Winning Attitude to 2018 Media Day

October 9th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana, Sports, USI Sports

The Southern Indiana men’s and women’s basketball teams have seen their fair share of success.

USI women’s basketball finished the 2017-18 season 26-5, including a trip to the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional.

The year before, the men’s team made a trip to the NCAA tournament as well.

However, the winning atmosphere for USI athletics extends beyond the basketball program.

Screaming Eagles softball is a defending NCAA champion, while the men’s and women’s soccer teams are both in the hunt for a GLVC title.

Several other teams have seen success as well as the entire athletic department promotes a winning culture.

