USI Basketball Adds 4 to 2017-18 Roster

The University of Southern Indiana men’s basketball team announced the addition of four players to the 2017-18 roster.

Three freshmen and one junior college transfer are on the list, with the lone JUCO player being Vincennes guard Nate Hansen.

Hansen attended Reitz before playing at the next level and will join former teammates Alex Stein and Jacob Norman on the court this upcoming season.

He was the Trailblazers’ second-leading scorer and averaged over 15 points per game.

As for the incoming freshmen, the Screaming Eagles added guard Mateo Rivera and forward Emmanuel Little from North Central High School.

The duo helped lead the Panthers to the regional semifinals, where they lost to eventual 4A champion Ben Davis High School by three points.

USI also added Tyler Dancey from Belleville-West High School, where the forward finished his career in the top-5 all-time for scoring and rebounding in program history.

The Screaming Eagles will try to keep the momentum going after finishing the 2016-17 season 25-5 and making an appearance in the DII NCAA Tournament.

Comments

comments