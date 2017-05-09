USI Baseball’s Jaylen Quarles Breaks Through with “Bionic Foot”

Teams don’t like to play University of Southern Indiana Baseball during the post-season.

The Eagles understand the nuts and bolts of competing at a high level. After-all, the program has won two national titles in seven years.

But senior outfielder Jaylen Quarles of Indianapolis is going to pedal to the medal, literally.

Quarles is often asked by his teammates about his bionic left foot, which is constructed of metal after undergoing several surgeries since 2015 to treat injuries.

Two years ago, Quarles was told he may not be able to walk again. Now, he’s in the starting lineup heading into the NCAA Tournament.



JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments