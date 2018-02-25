USI Baseball Wins Thrilling Doubleheader with 2 Multi-Run Comebacks
The USI baseball team experienced a roller coaster of emotions in its doubleheader sweep against Hillsdale Sunday.
Down 6-0 entering the ninth inning of the first game, the Screaming Eagles rallied to score seven runs and walk-off for a 7-6 win.
USI followed up that comeback win with another after they fell behind 5-0 in the first inning of the second game.
The Screaming Eagles erased the deficit in the third inning and took a 6-5 lead.
From there, USI held on for a 7-6 win in seven innings.
The Screagles improved to 2-1 on the year.
Next up are three more home games as the Dunn Hospitality Classic continues Monday and Tuesday.