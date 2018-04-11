USI Baseball Wins Nine Straight, Beats Oakland City 6-3

USI Baseball posted its ninth straight win with a 6-3 home victory over Oakland City Wednesday. USI, which finished its 13-game home-stand with a 9-4 mark, watched its overall record go to 17-13, while OCU goes to 9-22.

OCU bounced back to tie the game, 3-3, with a pair of tallies in the sixth. The Eagles re-took the lead for good, 5-3, in the seventh when a pair of runs scored on a RBI-fielder’s choice by Jasper native Nick Gobert and an OCU throwing error. Gobert finished the game with a team-high two hits and three RBIs.



