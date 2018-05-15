44News | Evansville, IN

USI Baseball Wants to Avenge 2017 Early Exit

May 15th, 2018

The Southern Indiana baseball team is back in the NCAA Midwest Regional.

However, getting there is just the beginning.

USI went 23-8 to close out the season and wants to keep the momentum going.

Even though the Screaming Eagles are the No. 7 seed in the tournament, USI is confident it can improve on last year’s early exit.

Regional play starts Thursday when the Screagles play Bellarmine University.

The University of Illinois at Springfield will host the tournament as the top seed.

First pitch is at 5 p.m.

