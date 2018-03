The USI baseball team is averaging more than two errors per game and the extra opportunities for opponents have stung the Screagles in the early parts of the season.

Southern Indiana dropped to 0-4 in conference play after being swept by the University of Illinois Springfield, but can rebound with four conference games at home this weekend.

First pitch for the team’s first doubleheader with UW-Parkside is Friday at 2 p.m.

