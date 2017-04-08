44News | Evansville, IN

USI Baseball Sweeps Saturday Doubleheader

April 8th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana, Sports

The Screaming Eagles baseball team is back to .500 at 14-14 on the year after getting two wins against The University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

USI only allowed one run combined in the doubleheader after strong starts on the mound for both Lucas Barnett and Kyle Griffin.

The latter pitched a shutout in seven innings of work for a 6-0 game two victory, while Barnett gave up one run over eight innings in the first game for a 7-1 win Saturday.

Both teams face again tomorrow at noon for another doubleheader as the Rangers and Eagles try to keep pace with Bellarmine in the GLVC’s East Division.

 

