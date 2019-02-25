HomeSportsUSI Sports USI Baseball Sweeps Dunn Hospitality Classic February 25th, 2019 John Rawlings Evansville, Sports, USI Sports Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest Tumblr WhatsApp USI stays unbeaten at home. Comments comments Related Posts Crews Respond to Fire on Columbia Street 44Morning: Travel Plans St. Vincent Promotes Reading During Literacy Week City Councilman Justin Elpers Reports Social Media Threats to EPD Tips to Prevent Your Car From Getting Hacked WWE Live Returns to Evansville Ford Center