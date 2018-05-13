USI Baseball Receives At-Large Bid to Midwest Regional

After losing in the semifinals of the GLVC tournament, the Southern Indiana baseball team was at the mercy of the selection committee to keep the Screaming Eagles postseason alive.

However, USI’s 23-8 record to close out the season stood tall and the Screagles received a berth to the 2018 NCAA Midwest Regional.

The following schools will join Southern Indiana in the tournament hosted by top-seeded University of Illinois at Springfield:

#1 Ill.-Springfield (45-7)

#2 Bellarmine (37-16)

#3 Northwood (37-14)

#4 Ohio Dominican (32-15)

#5 Quincy (37-16)

#6 Ashland (32-19)

#7 Southern Ind. (32-21)

#8 Hillsdale (25-28)

Regional play starts Thursday, May 17.

