USI Baseball Prepares For Four-Game Set vs. UIS

The Screaming Eagles will need to play well in all facets of their game to beat a University of Illinois at Springfield team that ranks in the top three of the Great Lakes Valley Conference in hitting, according to head coach Tracy Archuleta.

“The main thing is our pitchers need to come out and give us a good starting performance,” Archuleta said. “Then offensively we need to start playing harder, doing the little things right and make adjustments when we need to.”

Starting the first game of two-straight days of doubleheaders, senior pitcher Colin Nowak breaks down how to attack a potent Prairie Stars lineup.

“Our pitching staff has been pretty successful the last two weekends,” Nowak said. “So we are going to stick to what we’ve been doing, which is getting ahead early in the could and trying to get them out with the first three pitches.”

USI will begin the series tomorrow at 3 p.m. after a scheduling change due to inclement weather forced the games to be moved up a day to Friday and Saturday.

Comments

comments