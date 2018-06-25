Home Sports USI Baseball Manager Brings Winning Philosophy to High School Camp June 25th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Sports, USI

There’s few folks in the Tri-State who know as much about baseball and specifically winning baseball games like USI Manager Tracy Archuleta. During his 12 seasons at the helm of the Screaming Eagles, Archuleta has won more than 400 games, and 2 national championships. Individual accolades have also spoiled the veteran manager as well, twice named the DII manager of the year and the GLVC coach of the year the man knows his way around a diamond.

He has a philosophy that seems to work for the Screagles, and he wants it to work with the next generation as well. That’s why he hosts the Tracy Archuleta Baseball Camps. It’s not only the tips and tricks on the diamond, one player remarked he learned a new throwing technique, but the stuff off the field as well.

Archuleta wants the kids to continue to work on their skills on the field but also bring that work ethic to the classroom. He says baseball and school go hand and hand and if kids want to go to the highest of levels of the sport.

It makes sense that the man who wants kids to do well in the classroom also was described by one of the campers as a “genius at baseball.”

