USI Baseball Hangs Crooked, Record-Setting Number on UW-Parkside

The Southern Indiana baseball team outscored UW-Parkside 41-9 in its home doubleheader Friday.

However, 34 of those runs came in the first game as the Screaming Eagles set several school records with a 34-9 win.

Senior outfielder Buddy Johnson set individual single-game school records with seven hits, 10 RBIs and four doubles.

Next up for the Screaming Eagles are two more home games against the Rangers.

First pitch of the Saturday doubleheader is at 9 a.m.

Comments

comments