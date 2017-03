Coming off its first series win of 2017, USI Baseball (7-9) clinched a mid-week home victory over University of Missouri-St. Louis, 6-5.

The Eagles will travel to Louisville to face Bellarmine this weekend for the first conference series of the year.



