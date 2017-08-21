44News | Evansville, IN

USI Balloon Experiment Underway In Kentucky

August 21st, 2017 Eclipse 2017, Kentucky

Another experiment is underway that involves students from right here in the Tri-state. University of Southern Indiana students are taking part in the NASA Eclipse Ballooning Project, as part of the engineering curriculum.

Each semester, USI students take on this project, but this year’s is obviously quite unique.

44News anchor Eli Roberts is with the team in Kentucky, and will bring us more about their launch, and what they’re hoping to learn by sending a balloon up toward the sky.

