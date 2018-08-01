USI Athletics Signs 5-Year Deal with adidas, Updates Arena Construction

adidas and the Screaming Eagles will now be one and the same.

Southern Indiana announced a contract with the apparel company that will last for five years, from the 2018-19 academic year through 2022-23.

The exclusive partnership will supply the department’s 17 athletic programs with apparel, uniforms, footwear, and equipment.

adidas, which has already been the on-field partner and uniform supplier for USI men’s and women’s basketball, cross country, soccer, and track & field, will partner with EI Sports, a locally owned supplier in Evansville, to service the account.

USI Athletic Director Jon Mark Hall spoke of the program’s enthusiasm toward the new agreement.

“This is exciting as one of the finest collegiate programs in the country is partnering with one of the finest suppliers of uniforms/apparel in the world,” Hall said. “adidas is worn by some of the top college programs for a reason and we are happy that our student-athletes will be competing in their high quality products.”

The agreement comes after the Screaming Eagles won the GLVC Commissioner’s Cup for the first time since 2004 and the softball team won the NCAA Division II national title in May.

As for the new 4,700 seat arena set to be used by men’s and women’s basketball, in addition to volleyball, the project was set back by nearly a month of lost work days due to weather.

The new estimated completion date is in January, which means none of the aforementioned teams will start the season in the new facility.

