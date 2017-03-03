USI Approves Plans for Doctor of Education Program

The University of Southern Indiana Board of Trustees approves a Doctor of Education or Ed.D. program. The degree would be offered through the Pott College of Science, Engineering and Education.

The program now has to receive approval from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.

To get this degree would require a minimum of 60 credit hours for students with a master’s degree in education. Courses would include online classes and face-to-face coursework.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development says the demand for school administrators is growing and is expected to grow by as much as 9.5% in the next decade.

